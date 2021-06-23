A local father and daughter are teaming up to tell a story of strength as they get ready to release their second book later this month.

Working as an agent for NFL stars, Sean Stellato is no stranger to strength. But, off the field, it’s his daughter who’s inspired him.

Fianna, 14, recently achieved remission with an auto-immune disease.

“When Gianna was struck with this battle with juvenile arthritis and lupus, you know we went right into our toolbox, and said, “What can we do to start a movement? What can we do to educate on that,” he said.

As strong advocates for reading, the dad-daughter duo teamed up to write an inspiring children’s series called “Football Magic” set in historic Salem, Massachusetts.

“Gianna’s a very passionate ballerina. Football, ya know, I’m very passionate about that. So, we threw both those ingredients into a pot,” Stellato said of the book.

The teen is not only a co-author, but she also serves as the inspiration for one of the main characters.

“I hope kids can see that kids with some difficulties, they can still be regular kids with everyone else,” she said. “Everyone can relate to the challenges that the characters face.”

Now, the series is getting support from some NFL legends.

Doug Flutie says: “Reading this book reminded me of the days I spent playing youth football, learning the importance of teamwork and the true magic of football.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick adds: “It’s great to see the game of football inspire people and evoke the best of human character.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)