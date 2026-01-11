BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Figure Skating on Sunday announced the 16 skaters nominated to the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The team was selected following the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, Missouri and includes Maxim Naumov, who lost his parents in a tragic plane crash in Washington, DC and trains in Norwood.

It’s the first time Naamov has made the team and when asked what he thought about, he said, “My parents, what we talked about and how much we discussed this through my entire life, and how much it means to us, and how much the Olympics is part of our family. I thought of them immediately. I wish they could be here to experience it with me, but I do feel their presence and they are with me.”

Other team members are Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito, Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, Andrew Torgashev, Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe, Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik.

U.S. Figure Skating has confirmed that each member of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team is eligible to compete in the Olympic team event. The Olympic team event competitors will be announced on Jan. 12.

