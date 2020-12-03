WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Local fire departments took to social media Thursday to honor six Worcester firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago.

Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. James Lyons, Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey and Joseph McGuirk lost their lives looking for homeless people believed to be inside the burning Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. building on Dec. 3, 1999.

“The impact of their sacrifice lives on within our department and the community we serve,” the Worcester Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

Today we remember and honor Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey, James Lyons III, Joseph McGuirk, and Thomas Spencer.

Time may pass, but the impact of their sacrifice lives on

within our department and the community we serve.#W6 pic.twitter.com/uMKegqmDzc — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) December 3, 2020

Several other local fire departments paid tribute to the six fallen firefighters:

21 years ago today…we still remember. pic.twitter.com/7zcdmDOQbu — MaynardMAFire (@Maynard_MAFire) December 3, 2020

On the 21st anniversary of the Worcester Cold Storage Building Fire, we remember the sacrifice made by Lieutenant Tom Spencer, Lieutenant Tim Jackson, Lieutenant Jay Lyons, Firefighter Jerry Lucey, Firefighter Paul Brotherton & Firefighter Joe McGuirk. Never forget. #w6 pic.twitter.com/BxQXlh6Mje — Framingham Fire Department (@FraminghamFire) December 3, 2020

We will never forget and will always honor the sacrifice that these six men made 21 years ago tonight. @WorcesterFD #NeverForget #Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/V6magdrL8N — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) December 3, 2020

#proudlyserved DXFD Engine 1 went to Worcester on Dec 10, 1999. Our engine provided coverage to their city during the incredibly difficult loss @WorcesterFD suffered. Our firefighters will #neverforget that time. Take a moment today to remember their families and firefighters. pic.twitter.com/DMd4K9razD — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 3, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)