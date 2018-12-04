Local firefighter spreads holiday cheer with pillow fight at Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of Santa’s helpers made an appearance here in Boston.

A local firefighter spread some holiday cheer with a pillow fight at Boston’s Faneuil Hall.

The excitement left shoppers all smiles.

That elf is now talking about what inspired all the fun.

The enthusiastic elf is Brendan Sullivan, a firefighter with a passion for making short comedy videos.

He says the idea for the video he produced and posted online was just to spread some holiday cheer.

“I said why don’t we do pillow fights with strangers featuring Buddy the Elf. And that’s what we rolled with,” Sullivan said.

He was open to dueling with everyone, from the young to the young at heart. He says his favorite battle was with the white-haired woman.

“I had her hit me with the pillow and I fell to the ground,” he said. “When she helped me up I came in with the sneak attack.”

Sullivan had some Hollywood inspiration.

“I love Will Ferrell anything. For Will Ferrell to come out with Buddy the Elf, it’s just like an iconic character now for Christmas,” Sullivan said.

So he got his own Buddy the Elf costume online and headed for Boston.

Ferrell had a famous snowball fight in the movie. Sullivan decided to give it his own spin.

He says the public’s reception to Buddy was almost entirely positive. Though, he did turn some heads when he stopped to have dinner.

“We needed to stop and get something to eat, so we walked into a restaurant and people, they couldn’t not turn their head and stare because Buddy the Elf was eating a sandwich at a bar,” he said.

Sullivan says he hopes to be out in Boston once a week until Christmas, spreading some laughs as Buddy.

“We just wanted to spread holiday cheer, make people laugh, smile,” he said. “That’s what we’re out there for.”

