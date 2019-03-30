Local firefighters climb 41 flights to raise money for lung disease

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 local fire departments raised money and awareness for lung disease and cancer at the annual Fight For Air Climb in Boston on Saturday.

The firefighters suited up in 60 pounds of gear and tackled the 41 flights at One Boston Place for the cause.

“I think a lot of people mark this day on their calendar as a day of doing the work and raising the money,” Wakefield firefighter Jerry Sancinito said.

For some, though, the cause is purely a physical challenge.

“We know what we have ahead of us and we can’t wait to tackle the obstacle,” Stamford, Connecticut firefighter Antoine Moore said.

The challenge is also a personal one for people like Allen Hagander, also a firefighter in Stamford, and Scituate firefighter Jodi Corrigan.

“My mother-in-law just passed away from stage four lung cancer,” Hangander said. “You know it made it just this much tougher to do. So, Nan, we love you.”

“This is my third year doing the climb,” Corrigan said. “I actually have a friend who lost a lung to cancer.”

The event, hosted by the American Lung Association, is now in its 14th year with thousands of people taking part.

Organizers say the event shows no signs of taking a breather.

“Every year, it just grows and grows,” Chris Salamanis, of the American Lung Association, said. “It’s just an amazing event that people really like to attend, not only because they’re doing something good and we’re raising awareness but it just brings communities together, as well.”

Organizers hoped to raise $400,000 for the cause on Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)