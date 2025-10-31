Related Shutdown concerns spread to Head Start childcare programs

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday marks day 31 of the government shutdown, and Saturday the SNAP benefits suspension will be in effect for millions who rely on them for food.

Food pantries across the state have spent the week preparing for an increase in demand, with thousands expected to turn to local food banks for help.

La Colaborativa food pantry in Chelsea is one of the many preparing for the expected surge.

“Last Saturday I was in charge of the food distribution right here and we probably had over 1,300 individuals getting food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” said Gladys Vega of La Colaborativa. “We believe that this Saturday that will probably triple that amount of people.”

Gov. Maura Healey announced Thursday that the state will advance $4million to local food banks.

In federal court Thursday, lawyers for Massachusetts and 24 other states made arguments for a judge to compel the Trump administration to use emergency funds to keep the program running.

Until that judge rules, Healey said: “This is a moment for coming together in our state to support our neighbors, our coworkers, the people we see at daycare, the people we see at church.”

Yesterday that federal judge did say that even if she does rule in favor the states in their legal battle against the administration, it would not be in time to impact tomorrow’s deadline.

