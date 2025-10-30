BOSTON (WHDH) - In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Maura Healey spoke on Massachusetts’ response to the upcoming loss of SNAP funding.

The SNAP Resource Hub has been launched and it includes information on how families can get help, ways for people and businesses to offer help, and has a map showing how many people depend on SNAP benefits to feed their families in Massachusetts.

“Starting Saturday, more than one million Massachusetts residents and 42 million people nationwide will be at immediate risk of hunger because President Trump is freezing SNAP benefits. These are children, seniors, people with disabilities and veterans. They are your friends, family and neighbors,” said Governor Healey. “Massachusetts is a place where people step up when their neighbors are in need, and I want to make sure that people who need help know where to get it, and that those who want to help know what they can do. We are glad that we are able to advance this funding that we secured with the Legislature to help our food banks meet the needs of our communities during this challenging time, and we thank everyone who has already contributed. President Trump needs to release the billions of dollars in USDA funds that he is holding back and could use to continue SNAP.”

“The stress of not having enough to eat is real – it’s physical – and nobody should face it alone. Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline exists to provide accurate information and immediate, compassionate support to Massachusetts residents,” said Erin McAleer, President and CEO at Project Bread. “Whether it is finding a local food pantry, a community meal, tips to stretch a grocery budget, or assistance with SNAP applications, we are here to help everyone in the Commonwealth get through the challenging days ahead.”

Food pantries in the area are bracing for the surge in demand.

“We are being asking people to donate food, etc. and our lines continue to grow,” Gladys Vega said, with La Colaborativa. “So, [for] example, last Saturday I was in charge of the food distribution right here and we probably had over 1,300 individuals getting food from nine o’clock to one o’clock. We believe that Saturday that will probably triple that amount of people.”

