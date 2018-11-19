Local gas prices falling as holidays approach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices are falling just in time for the holiday season.

AAA Northeast said Monday that its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of 2.71 per gallon in Massachusetts. That price is 3 cents lower than last week and 13 cents below the average just five weeks ago.

The average price in Rhode Island is $2.68 per gallon, down 4 cents from a week ago and 14 cents from a month ago.

AAA says both states remain slightly above the national average price of $2.62 per gallon.

Nationwide, some 48.5 million Americans are expected to hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

