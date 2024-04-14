BOSTON (WHDH) - A local girl scout troop recently had the chance to make a very special delivery to a Boston Celtics star.

Kristaps Porzingis was gifted 100 boxes of cookies during a meet-and-greet and autograph signing at the I Love Boston Sports Store in Braintree.

“It was exciting because I’m a huge fan of the Celtics and I play basketball myself,” said scout Elliana Mark.

Norah Dion agreed, saying, “I really liked it because I always get to watch the Celtics with my dad.”

The girls say they had a great experience and were shocked at how tall Porzingis was in person.

He said he loves the cookies, and his favorite were the gluten-free caramel chocolate chip.

