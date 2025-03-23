BOSTON (WHDH) - Caring Partners’ “Belle of the Ball” prom dress drive transforms high school junior and senior girls through the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers — true Caring Partners working toward one mission: any girl who needs a prom dress will have one.

Over the years, girls have shared final prom dress photos and written to the program with transformative stories, describing the impact Belle of the Ball has had on their lives – with many returning to volunteer long after their prom is over.

To date, over 7,303 girls have been outfitted since Belle of the Ball began in 2005, with over $4.2 M in dry cleaning services donated by Anton’s since the program’s inception.

The Belle of the Ball invitation-only “Boutique Day” event invites deserving and pre-qualified girls for a day of personal shopping and pampering – a powerful personal experience.

This year, more than 1,800 girls were invited to enjoy thousands of dry-cleaned dresses organized and displayed by size, color, and style. Monetary and in-kind donations are still welcome to pay for jewelry, makeup, and other accessories and prom-related services: visit antons.com/belle for a financial donation to Caring Partners, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization.

According to Arthur Anton Jr., COO, Anton’s Cleaners, and a founder of Belle of the Ball, “As we approach an incredible 100,000 prom dresses collected and cleaned, we are proud to remain true to our mission: every high school girl should have the experience of feeling beautiful. When finances are tight and every dollar counts, Belle of the Ball ensures that every student who wants to attend prom will have the perfect prom ensemble to wear.”

“We are happy to continue our support of Belle of the Ball, and invite our generous customers to bring their dresses and gowns to any one of our stores,” said corporate partner Eliot Tatelman, President of Jordan’s Furniture. “I look forward to returning to visit Belle of the Ball and seeing these girls transformed. Belle of the Ball truly changes lives, and we are proud to support this worthy cause since its inception.”

For more information about Caring Partners’ Belle of the Ball, visit antons.com/belle.

