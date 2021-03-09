Local grandfather goes all out for 6-year-old grandson’s Batman birthday parade

A grandfather recently went above and beyond to surprise his 6-year-old grandson in Sharon on his birthday.

The Sharon Police Department assisted “Batman” as part of a birthday parade for his grandson, Edward.

“This was a grandfather who dressed up to surprise his grandson who loves Batman,” Sharon police wrote. “SPD helped with the drive-by birthday parade. The post is just having fun with this wonderful grandfather- he dressed up on a very cold winter day to bring joy to his grandchild Edward who is 6.”

Pictures shared by police showed the grandfather dressed as Batman drive by in a motorized three-wheeler.