Local grandfather goes all out for 6-year-old grandson’s Batman birthday parade

A grandfather recently went above and beyond to surprise his 6-year-old grandson in Sharon on his birthday.
The Sharon Police Department assisted “Batman” as part of a birthday parade for his grandson, Edward.
“This was a grandfather who dressed up to surprise his grandson who loves Batman,” Sharon police wrote. “SPD helped with the drive-by birthday parade. The post is just having fun with this wonderful grandfather- he dressed up on a very cold winter day to bring joy to his grandchild Edward who is 6.”
Pictures shared by police showed the grandfather dressed as Batman drive by in a motorized three-wheeler.
The Dark Knight asked why he was pulled over. The officer said he was looking for Robin. Batman asked, “Is this a JOKE”. The officer replied “no I haven’t seen the Joker”. Batman was given a warning and thanked the officer for finding his Goldfish. He left it in the Bat -tub. pic.twitter.com/H1gjP5w0xk
— Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) March 9, 2021