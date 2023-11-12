NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The home in Newbury known as The Pink House has been a beloved subject for painters and photographers since it was constructed about a century ago but now the federal agency that owns it says it has no other options but to demolish it and a local group is trying to save it.

Support the Pink House Board Member Sandy Tilton says her group is hoping to save the historic property. The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge has put forward a plan to demolish it the structure after realizing the cost to repair the home was well beyond its means.

The building is in an active FEMA Flood Zone and the refuge says its unable to sell the property.

The refuge says it plans to erect an elevated platform where the home now stands so the public can enjoy the protected marshlands.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)