50 Massachusetts college students are on a pilgrimage from Boston to Alabama.

The group, organized by the New Democracy Coalition, will walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

On that day, 60 years ago, peaceful civil rights demonstrators were beaten by local law enforcement.

The students will join about 100,000 others visiting Selma, Montgomery, and Birmingham.

“We are hoping that this trip will fill us with the spirit, not only of God, but of our ancestors to be able to whether the storm and to fight. Because we are in this fight for the long haul,” said Aderonke Lipede, President of Prophetic Resistance Boston.

“We are here to bless, anoint, commission and grant you Godspeed on your sacred pilgrimage to the holy ground and epicenter of the still unfulfilled freedom struggle in America,” said Reverend John Gibbons, Minister of First Parish.

The group departed on their 18 hour bus ride from the State House on Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers say the purpose is to learn about and connect with African-American history.

“It’s one thing to just read, to watch the films, but it’s super important to go to a place knowing the history of Bloody Sunday and actually feel the experience and the familiar culture that goes around over there,” said UMASS Boston freshman Mordecai Venay.

Students say they’re excited to connect with their roots.

“I’m very humbled and excited for this unique experience,” said Makeila Deandrade, senior at UMASS Boston. “It means a lot to me. I’m hoping to see something restorative and clarifying.”

Organizers hope the trip will showcase strength and unity in the fight against injustice.

“We’re going to join with others around the country to say that we’re not going anywhere, and that we’re going to go toe to toe to make sure that we get treated like human beings,” said Dr. Tony van DerMeer.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)