BOSTON (WHDH) - A man with relatives in Boston who is currently in Ukraine on business said he hopes the Biden administration will continue to act as Russian forces invade the eastern part of the country.

On Monday, Russian President Vladmir Putin recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states and ordered troops into the area. Taras Patro, a translator working in Ukraine, said he’s now in the western part of the country.

“We’ll see if he pursues moving troops in further or occupy land,” Patro said. “If the current administration doesn’t act quickly and swiftly, there could be a lot of chaos.”

President Joe Biden said Putin’s actions are a flagrant violation of international law and he and other nations are stepping up economic sanctions against Russia. Emily Channell-Justice, director of the Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program at Harvard University, said she supported Biden’s actions.

“I’m happy with the remarks Biden made today, happy with the sanctions,” Channell-Justice said. “Now is the time, the invasion has happened, we need to use those sanctions as much as we can.”

