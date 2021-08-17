BOSTON (WHDH) - Groups in Boston are collecting supplies to send to Haiti after a devastating earthquake has killed more than 1,900 people.

They’re gathering clothing, water, towels, masks and other items, and are asking everyone who can to pitch in.

“Where someone is helping, is giving support, is giving aid … that’s exactly what Haiti needs right now,” said Yveascia Saint-Hilaire. “People that are going to put their foot on the ground and assisting and really contributing.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)