Local groups making to-go meals instead of traditional Thanksgiving dinners

BOSTON (WHDH) - Although traditional Thanksgiving gatherings are off the table, non-profits and other groups are still working to make sure everyone has a meal during the holiday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester isn’t holding its annual Thanksgiving dinner, but it worked with Milton restaurant Steel and Rye to create “grab and go” boxed meals for families.

“Folks are losing jobs and people are having a harder time putting food on the table so it felt really good to do it,” said Dan Kerrigan of Steel and Rye.

Instead of hosting its usual dinner, Brookline’s United Parish solicited donations to buy food, and is hand-delivering the meals to hundreds in need. In Boston, the Pine Street Inn is limiting guests and making sure people social distance

“We made the decision this year to really not have volunteers for Thanksgiving. It was a heartbreaking decision to make,” said Pine Street Inn president Lyndia Downie.

