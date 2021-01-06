Local health expert urging people to stay vigilant after getting COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - The top infectious disease specialist at Tufts Medical Center is telling people not to let their guard down after they receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Helen Boucher says there are still concerns that people who get vaccinated could still be a risk to others.

“We still don’t know if the vaccine prevents infection of if you could still transmit infection,” she said. “It’s all very important that we still mask up, maintain our distance, avoid crowds, wash our hands, and don’t come to work when we’re sick.”

Boucher added that the country will need to keep these precautions up until about 70 percent of the population is immune.

She also urged that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 get vaccinated.

“The key thing is that the person who’s been infected waits until they’re out of isolation,” Boucher explained.

She continued that people who get sick after getting the first dose should wait until they’re out of isolation and then come back to receive a second shot.

Baystate Health CEO Mark Keroack says that the vaccine is safe and side effects are mainly mild.

“Mild sore arms are common,” he said. “Occasional flu symptoms are surprisingly uncommon, only two percent of people. There have been a few allergic reactions, fewer than 10.”

More than 116,000 vaccines have been given out in Massachusetts so far.

