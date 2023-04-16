WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westwood High School’s robotics team is headed to Houston, Texas after qualifying for the robotics world championship. Wolverine Robotics qualified for the FIRST Championship for the first time in its 18-year history.

Excitement is mounting for the competition April 19 through 22. The team will be showing off their latest invention, a robot named Luxo.

The program helps students hone their team skills and connect with mentors who work in robotics. The team is proud to be recognized among the best in the world and excited for a chance to win it all.

“We went to New England Championship where we won our division and then went on to beat the winner of the other division to be crowned the number one winners of all of New England,” Team Mentor Steven Harrington said.

For the leaders of Wolverine Robotics, this is the cherry on top of a strong season. To compete at the global level, the teams will design a robot from scratch to do a series of tasks in a creative and efficient way.

Team Vice President Luke Maxwell says winning is all about strategy.

“We start by analyzing the game, figuring out what’s a good way to start scoring points, what’s a good way to make us competitive in at least a local sense, at a higher level, and potentially at a world level,” Maxwell said.

Win or lose, Team Treasurer Sean Tao says at the end of the day, working on robots is all about being part of a team.

“Really the success of robots is based on just how we can work together as a team, having strong leaders who are able to guide younger students and train them up in new areas,” Tao said, “and through this – strong leadership, passion – we’ve been able to have a very successful season so far,” Tao said.

