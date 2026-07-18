MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - In an effort to preserve more than 100 years of local history, Malden Public Library’s Phillip Wright has spent the last year painstakingly poring over hundreds of rolls of microfilm, each containing approximately 800 pages of news stories from the now-defunct Malden Evening News.

Without the digital transformation, which was funded by a local foundation, more than a century of important local history would be lost.

When he’s finished scanning the tens of thousands of pages of old newspapers, Malden residents – and other history buffs – will be able to easily read and review local history dating back to 1884.

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