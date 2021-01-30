Local hockey teams pay tribute to injured Bishop Feehan HS athlete during game

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bishop Feehan High School hockey team returned to the ice on Friday after one of their own was seriously injured.

Both Bishop Feehan and the opposing team honored AJ Quetta, who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game on Tuesday night.

Quetta’s team placed a picture of him and his jerseys in the ice rink behind them and had a moment of silence with friends and community members before the game.

The opposing team’s coach also made sure his players knew that Friday night was about one thing.

“It’s not about the game, it’s about AJ and his family,” Austin Prep hockey coach Bill Pappas said.

The Boston Bruins also honored Quetta during their game on Thursday night.

Quetta’s jersey hung behind the Bruins bench during the game and the team said the game puck is going to AJ.

Quetta’s family said AJ remains in Massachusetts General Hospital after undergoing spinal surgery on Wednesday night.

His team and family are wishing him a speedy recovery.

