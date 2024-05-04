SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 88-year-old Sharon woman who survived the Holocaust is releasing a memoir next week entitled “Becoming Janet: Finding Myself in the Holocaust” and has shared her story with thousands of students.

Janet Singer Applefield, a child survivor of the Holocaust and a clinical social worker who works with perpetrators of hate crimes, has spent more than 40 years speaking with students, educators, religious groups, government officials, and librarians to raise awareness and understanding about the dangers of prejudice.

This year alone, Applefield has presented her story to 1,500 people. In her memoir, she shares her story of trauma, and the trauma experienced by her family, and provides a powerful and personal connection between the past and present.

Learn more: https://www.janetapplefield.com/

