Following weeks of being swamped with cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — in children, some hospitals are reporting a plateau in new arrivals while others are working to make sure their emergency rooms don’t hit capacity, again, especially with flu season arriving.

Unlike some parts of the U.S., Massachusetts has been seeing a relatively low number of flu cases cases so far: a relief for facilities that have been dealing with a recent spike in RSV cases. Last week alone, Mass General Brigham declared a capacity disaster over the unprecedented surge.

“It’s been escalating and it’s been quite severe,” said Dr. Brian Cummings, a member of the pediatric intensive care unit. “All of us are full every single day – at any given time point, when you look in the morning, there are no available pediatric ICU beds, there are no available pediatric general care beds. And almost all of us are operating over capacity.”

But in Rhode Island this week, a sign of progress: bed spaces have been opening up at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence as RSV cases there plateau. The development comes just days after capacity was over 100% – a figure that is now done to the 90s, according to hospital officials.

“This weekend was definintely a reprieve from what we have been experiencing,” said Dr. Sakina Sojar, an attending physician. “Kids were barely waiting in waiting rooms, we were able to room them right away.”

To better facilitate care, at Boston Children’s Hospital, new guidelines have been released for parents on when to seek medical attention for their children, addressing the increase in RSV and flu cases that have led to longer wait times in the emergency department.

The hospital asks that if a child is feeling under the weather but still able to do activities like play, that their parents first contact their primary care provider. However, if they are having a hard time and difficulty breathing, drinking or walking, seek emergency care.

Boston Children’s Hospital hopes that by making that distinction when seeking care, there may be a reduction in wait times at the emergency room and ensure that children in need of emergency care receive it more efficiently.

Medical officials are also reminding the public that adults can get RSV, too. While not typical, this year alone, 6 out of every 100,000 seniors have been hospitalized with RSV, according to the CDC – lower than the rate for children but still uncharacteristically high.

