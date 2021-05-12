Local husband and wife auction off ‘pinked’ flamingos for charity

A husband and wife who own a local tattoo removal company teamed up to raise funds for racial justice groups in an unusual way.

After seeing flamingos all over the seaport district during an art installation last year, Rob and Eve Harris were inspired to decorate the lawn of their business with them too. But, they wanted the flamingos to have a fun twist — they would be covered with tattoos.

“We work with 250 tattoo studios, let’s talk to the artists and see if they’ll do some, and hey if we’re going to do that let’s do it for charity and let’s auction off the flamingos,” Rob said.

Soon, the couple had more than 20 painted flamingos of all styles ready to be auctioned off.

They plan to donate all of the funds from the sale of the flamingos will be split between Black Lives Matter and Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

“After the year we’ve seen and witnessed we thought it was super important to support organizations that are doing work to educate and change the way our world is,” Eve said.

The couple says the flamingos they have so far are all incredibly unique. Some being covered in flowers and others featuring underwater creatures.

“There’s one that looks like a giraffe, there’s one that’s painted to look like Starry Night, and there’s one that looks like a dragon. So it really runs the gambit,” said Rob.

To take a look at what is up for auction, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)