BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Iranian business owners in Belmont are weighing in on joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran and the death of the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.

The door on the front of the Super Vanak market has a sign that reads, “We stand with the people of Iran.”

“It’s a stressful time because all of us have some families back in Iran,” said Poya Sohrabi, whose sister was in Tehran when the strikes occurred Saturday.

“At 6 a.m. Boston time I had one message from my sister, she said we are safe so far but it’s a really really hard condition in Iran,” he recalled.

Since then, phones and internet have been down in Iran so he hasn’t received any more messages.

“It’s really hard,” he said.

“I hope the country has the capacity to share the voice of everyone … that we have a real democracy,” he added.

Iranians in America are eager to learn who will be selected as the republic’s next supreme leader.

