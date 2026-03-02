BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - News over the weekend of the Iranian supreme leader’s death sparked celebrations across the globe.

Iranians gathered in Copley Square this weekend, putting their national pride on display.

Similar scenes played out in New York City, Los Angeles, and London, where American, Iranian, and Israeli flags were waved.

In Boston, Iranians said they hope this is the beginning of more freedoms in their home country – but it remains a stressful time as many have family members still in Iran as fighting takes place.

6,000 miles from Iran, a sign at the Super Vanak Market in Belmont tells customer the storeowners stand with the Iranian people.

“At 6 a.m. Boston time I had one message from my sister, she said we are safe so far, but it’s a really really hard condition in Iran,” recalled Soya Sohrabi, owner of the store.

Since then he said phone calls and internet access have been cut off and he hasn’t heard back.

Several Iranian markets and restaurants line the stretch between Belmont and Watertown, and many there said their loves ones felt military action was imminent and either left Tehran or hunkered down, hoping this weekend’s events will lead to more freedoms in the future.

“I hope the country has enough capacity to share the voices of everyone with a real parliament, real government, real democracy,” Sohrabi said.

With businesses bustling to prepare for the Persian New Year later this month, Sohrabi said he hopes it will be a new beginning for the country he left 15 years ago.

“Hopefully we celebrate very big this year,” he said. “It’s 20 days until new years day, so we hope during these 20 days we find out a better future for our country.”

— Iranian-Americans react to the conflict —

Moshen Tehrani, Owner of Caspian Persian Cuisine in Watertown, said he has been worried about military action the past few months, since it’s estimated thousands were killed in demonstrations against the Iranian regime in January.

“They were innocent people, they only thing they were asking for was freedom, to have a future,” he said.

Tehrani came to the United States more than 40 years ago for medical treatment after losing his eyesight. He has done well in his new homeland, but had to leave his family behind. While he waits for word from his six brothers and two sisters amid the United States’ airstrikes, he said he believes Iran is ready for a change.

“People are fed up with the 47 years of this regime, they only brought destruction, war, tragedy,” said Tehrani. “Everybody is hopeful that something good and positive will come out of this.”

Iran’s foreign minister said the country’s next leader will likely be named Tuesday.

