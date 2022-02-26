BOSTON (WHDH) -

Local iron workers helped replenish supplies for Boston students and teachers on Saturday, handing out bags of pencils, paper and other essentials.

Members of Iron Workers Local 7 first started the program during the pandemic last year to help parents struggling to buy supplies for their kids learning at home, teaming up with the Boston Teacher’s Union. And it’s still a problem this year, workers said.

“My daughter, she’s in second grade and I still find myself running to the store to get another box of crayons because we can’t find where the other ones went,” said iron worker Marquis Meca.

Teachers said the drive was a big help, as they often have to use their own money to buy supplies.

“It saves me a lot of money, but also just with the school funding and stuff, kids need this and their parents can’t get it,” said Caroline McGill, a teacher at Tech Boston Academy.

Saturday’s drive raised $5,000. For more information about getting supplies, call the Iron Workers Local 7 Union at 617-268-4777.

