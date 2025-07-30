BOSTON (WHDH) - Children from Boys and Girls Clubs across the city of Boston hit the hardwood at the Ansin Youth Center for the YouthConnect Unity Games Wednesday night.

Now, in the 26th year, the event combines games with educational workshops to bring young people together.

It’s all in support of YouthConnect which works to help children make positive choices, in partnership with the Boston Police Department.

The cause was dear to Ed Ansin, the late owner of WHDH and WLVI. Ansin gave generously to the Unity Games for over two decades.

“Not only was Ed Ansin a brilliant and maverick broadcaster, but he was all about community,” Jimmy Rogers said, Vice President and General Manager of WHDH and WLVI. “He said that if you make a living in a community, you have a responsibility to that community.”

“I think YouthConnect is really special because we’re working with the hardest to engage families in the city, who have the least resources,” said one worker.

“Building relationships, getting out of our comfort zones and stereotypes, letting them see that we care about them, and just having a good night of basketball,” said one officer.

7NEWS is a proud sponsor of the program that helps pave the way toward a successful future.

The event has raised more than $40,000 Wednesday night to support the cause.

