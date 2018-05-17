Local lawmaker accused of choking political challenger at restaurant

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – A state lawmaker from Lowell has been accused of choking a political challenger at a restaurant in the city about a week ago.

Randy Meas filed a police report on May 8, claiming Democratic state Rep. Rady Mom responded angrily after he attempted to say hello to him at the Pailin City restaurant.

“I went to shake hands with him, tapped on his shoulder and he turned around, grabbed my hand, twisted it, choked me, pulled the collar of my shirt down and pressed his left fist firmly against my rib cage,” Meas said.

Meas wasn’t injured but he requested a restraining order against Mom in Woburn District Court Thursday. His request was denied

Mom hasn’t been charged.

