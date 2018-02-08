Local lawmaker concerned about portrayal of South Boston in new Showtime series, “SMILF”

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local lawmaker, Ed Flynn, is concerned about the portrayal of South Boston in the new Showtime serious, “SMILF.”

Flynn, Boston City Councilor, took to Facebook to share his opinions on both the show and the show’s advertisements seen throughout Boston.

He wrote in part, “I’m tired of Hollywood making a profit off of these abysmal shows that in no way capture the real lives, character and contributions of the people of South Boston. As a result, I reached out to officials from the City of Boston and they have kindly agreed to remove these advertisements.”

On Youtube, the official trailer for “SMILF” is paired with a description of the show that reads, “From Frankie Shaw, SMILF takes a raw and honest comedic look at a single, 20-something from Southie whose desire for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood. Starring Frankie Shaw.”

