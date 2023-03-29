BOSTON (WHDH) - From Beacon Hill to Capitol Hill, many people are calling for stronger laws on the books to stop gun violence in the aftermath of the recent deadly school shooting in Nashville. As the conversation moves forward, though, there is a difference in opinion on how to stop mass shootings.

The group “Moms Demand Action” gathered at the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday, rallying in favor of stricter gun control legislation.

For Jody Marchand, the rally was personal.

Marchand was 50 when her husband shot her in the head 13 years ago in Westford with a semi-automatic pistol she bought him for Christmas. Marchand’s husband also murdered their 17-year-old daughter Olivia before he turned the gun on himself.

“How do we fix it?” Marchand said. “We make stronger gun laws.”

The attack in Nashville killed three adults and three young children.

Speaking this week, Beacon Hill lawmakers noted Massachusetts has some of the toughest laws on the books.

“The tragedy that occurred in Nashville likely would not have occurred here in Massachusetts because of those laws,” State Rep. Michael Day said.

“That individual was mentally disturbed [and] was seeking treatment,” Day continued. “That’s a disqualifier in our laws.”

Still, lawmakers said there is room for improvement.

“Your voices will be heard, not just today,” State Sen. Cynthia Stone Creem said.

“[Y]ou won’t let us off the hook,” Creem said. “I’m counting on that.”

At the federal level, Sen. Ed Markey is sponsoring a bill in Congress to get the Centers for Disease Control $250 million in funding over five years to research the causes of the gun violence epidemic.

Democrats are also calling on their Republican colleagues to support or at least allow a vote on legislation for background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

“Put yourself on record,” Rep. Kathrine Clark said. “Show the American people your priorities. Is it our kids, or is it guns?”

