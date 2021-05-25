Local lawmakers call on DOT to speed up work along dangerous stretch of highway in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some local lawmakers will be leading a rally Wednesday to call for roadwork to be sped up along McGrath Highway in Somerville.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Mayor Joe Curtatone are among those urging the State Department of Transportation to prioritize safety over speed in the area.

That stretch of road is known to be dangerous and was most recently the scene of a deadly hit-and-run last month. The victim, 72-year-old Marshall Mac, died two weeks after the crash.

He was found by police near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway.

Police say the driver turned himself in days later.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)