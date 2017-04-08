Local lawmakers discuss what is next when it comes to Syria

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congressman Joe Kennedy asked questions about what comes next now that the U.S. attacked the Assad regime.

“Before we go to war with another country in the Middle East,” said Kennedy, “we need to understand what our goals are, what success looks like, what it’s gonna take, the burden we are gonna put on the men and women in uniform and their families and what our allies are willing to do.”

Congressman Seth Moulton, an Iraq War veteran, tells says us, the American people, especially the troops, need a clear strategy.

“I understood that when I went on patrol at night,” said Moulton, “when I risked my life, it was to achieve a political end state. It was to support the Iraqi government so ultimately we could go home.”

Congressman Moulton also questioned why it is that the President sent missiles into Syria while still refusing to allow victims of Assad to seek refugee in America. He said the President needs to explain exactly what he is trying to achieve.

Congressman Jim McGovern said he first learned about the missile strikes on the news.

“There was no consultation with Congress,” said McGovern, “and you know I’m very disturbed by that.”

He says the two week Congressional recess needs to come to an end now.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)