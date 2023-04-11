BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of state lawmakers are looking into the impacts of slashing office time from five days to four, and are hoping their new bill will help get the ball rolling in Massachusetts via a pilot program.

Filed by Rep. Josh Cutler, D-Plymouth, and Rep. Dylan A. Fernandes, D-Falmouth, “An Act relative to a four-day workweek pilot program” aims to help those who might be barely getting by at work, and possibly replicate the positive results seen in similar trials, one of which involved researchers from Boston College.

“I think momentum is definitely growing to get more creative in the way we look at our workplace and the nature of work,” Cutler told 7NEWS. “And having a four-day workweek is a natural component of that.”

The legislator said the pilot program would be voluntary for businesses. Participants would qualify for a tax credit and, in turn, the businesses would reduce employee hours without reducing pay.

“Everyone’s talking about tight labor markets and everyone is having trouble finding help, and so you have to get creative in that kind of environment and find that competitive edge,” Cutler said.

Employers in different industries across the state would be asked to report their findings. The results could inspire change that Cutler says is needed right now.

Last year alone, Gallup conducted a global poll to check on worker wellness and found 60% of people were “emotionally detached at work” while 19% were reportedly “miserable.”

“Look at worker productivity, work life balance, mental health, and a lot of the tangential evidence shows that a lot of businesses are having success moving to a changed work structure,” Cutler explained.

The state representative said research has shown there are benefits for both the employer and employee when it comes to four-day workweeks, with him predicting that a change in routine could translate to boosted worker satisfaction, increased productivity, a reduction in absenteeism and a cut down on emissions due to less commuting.

“I think there is a lot of wisdom in it and so I’m optimistic,” he said.

Filed on Monday, April 10, the pilot program bill still needs to make its way through Beacon Hill before making it to the Governor’s desk.

The full “State of the Global Workplace: 2022 Report” conducted by Gallup can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)