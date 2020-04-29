Local lawmakers pushing for statewide mail-in voting in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local lawmakers are continuing their push for statewide mail-in voting in Massachusetts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Maura Healey and Congressman Joe Kennedy III issued a joint statement Tuesday, saying that they want the state to send every registered voter a ballot for the elections in the fall.

“No one should be forced to choose between their health and their voice in this democracy,” Kennedy said. “Ballots should be mailed to every single voter in this state so that everyone in our Commonwealth can be heard. Every day we delay enacting statewide – and nationwide – vote-by-mail is another day that democracy will be deferred.”

Healey added, “In this incredibly difficult time, we need to make voting easier and more accessible to all. Adopting a vote-by-mail system is the best way we can make our democracy more inclusive and keep people safe.”

