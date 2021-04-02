Local lawmakers react after car rams into Capitol barricade, killing police officer

File photo

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and other lawmakers with ties to Massachusetts offered their condolences Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

“Senator Markey is in Massachusetts this week for in-state work period, and all of Senator Markey’s staff in the Washington D.C. office are safe at this time. The Capitol has been on high alert since January 6th. While we don’t have full details of today’s lockdown yet, we will continue to monitor the situation and remain vigilant in our safety protocols. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officers who have been injured today.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.) 

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

 

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending