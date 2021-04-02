Local lawmakers react after car rams into Capitol barricade, killing police officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and other lawmakers with ties to Massachusetts offered their condolences Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

“Senator Markey is in Massachusetts this week for in-state work period, and all of Senator Markey’s staff in the Washington D.C. office are safe at this time. The Capitol has been on high alert since January 6th. While we don’t have full details of today’s lockdown yet, we will continue to monitor the situation and remain vigilant in our safety protocols. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officers who have been injured today.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.)

My heart goes out to the loved ones of the officer killed at the Capitol today, the officer who remains hospitalized, and to the entire @CapitolPolice force who protect us every day. This is another tragedy. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 2, 2021

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

As we continue monitoring the situation at the Capitol complex, I am grateful that everyone on my team is safe and accounted for. Praying for a quick recovery for the two Capitol Police officers injured today. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) April 2, 2021

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

While we continue monitoring the situation at the U.S. Capitol, I’m praying for the health of the two injured Capitol Police officers. Members of our team at the complex today are safe and we are deeply grateful to all officers and National Guard members for their heroic actions. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) April 2, 2021

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

Capitol Police officers heroically defended our Capitol when it was under attack yet again and I am deeply grateful for their service. Let us never forget that they put their lives in front of ours every day to keep us safe and preserve the Temple of Democracy for all Americans. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) April 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)