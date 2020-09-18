Local lawmakers react to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and other lawmakers with ties to Massachusetts weighed in Friday on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is a profound loss for America. Few people have been as impactful in advancing and protecting the rights of their fellow citizens as Justice Ginsburg. She never stopped fighting to better our nation, and in this dark era we should look to her legacy for hope.

Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. Senator McConnell should follow the precedent he set when he denied the appointment of Merrick Garland and refrain from confirming a new justice until after the election.”

Rep. William Keating (D-Mass.)

“I’m profoundly saddened by the loss of Justice Ginsburg. This diminutive woman in height was truly a giant, a Justice for the ages. She bridged the gap between young and old. She bridged the gap within the Court from discord to civility. For equality for women, equality for LGBTQ Americans, equality for us all – she set a standard for fairness and equal rights under the law.”

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.)

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an institution.”

“She lived her life in service to the American people – never settling for anything less than full equality, freedom, and justice under the law. Her decisions on the court changed our nation for the better and have impacted each of our lives.”

“Justice Ginsburg will be sorely missed by her loved ones, her colleagues, and her fellow Americans. Rest in eternal power, RBG.”

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.):

Sad news this evening hearing of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A true trailblazer. Our country will forever be indebted to her and the inroads she made for every woman, young girl, and person in our great nation. https://t.co/arpTdzMYRJ — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) September 18, 2020

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.):

Profoundly grateful for the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A hero for women and a hero for justice. Rest in Power, #RBG. https://t.co/ZQA3p5q9Vj — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) September 18, 2020

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.):

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the strongest forces this country has known. She gave everything she had to the cause of justice for all. Grateful to the family and friends who shared her with us for a lifetime. Keeping them — and this country — in our prayers tonight. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 18, 2020

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was many things to the American people. A brilliant jurist. A fearless trailblazer. A tireless champion of justice & equality who exemplified grace & strength. She made this country a better place for all. May she rest in eternal peace. God bless RBG. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) September 19, 2020

