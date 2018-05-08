Local lawmakers react to Trump’s decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and other lawmakers with ties to Massachusetts weighed in Tuesday or President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal:

Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.):

“President Trump’s decision to back out of the Iran deal could very well be the most dangerous action he has taken so far. For those of us who do not want Iran to build a nuclear weapon and do not want to encourage an unnecessary war, the best we can do is hope that our European allies can convince the Iranians not to resume work on a nuclear weapon. Trump appears to be making a high stakes gamble that harsher sanctions will bring around regime change. I think most people and most nations do not like to be bullied, and I think he is almost certain to fail. Worse, Trump’s action today also sends a clear message to other countries that they can no longer trust the United States under this administration to uphold our agreements.”

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.):

“The President’s decision has gravely undermined America’s national security interests. The United States is walking away from a deal that prevented Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons forever, and we got absolutely nothing in return. Instead, President Trump’s decision has left us isolated from our closest European allies, less secure, and without any strategy to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons other than another deadly war.

“The Iran nuclear deal was doing exactly what it was designed to do – verifiably ensuring Iran did not obtain nuclear weapons. It drastically rolled back Iran’s nuclear program. It put into place the most stringent monitoring and verification regime ever negotiated and gave international inspectors access and inspection rights to Iran’s nuclear facilities in perpetuity. The deal did not prevent America from countering Iran’s other malign activities or negotiating new deals to address concerns about the sunset clauses in the existing nuclear deal. And if President Trump was really serious about countering Iran’s other non-nuclear activities, he would have used the sanctions authorities Congress has already given him to address these behaviors. Instead, against the advice of our closest allies and his own national security professionals, he has walked away from a deal preventing Iran getting the one capability – nuclear weapons – that would make its malign activities worse.

“You don’t burn down the house to remodel the kitchen. Iran is now free to immediately re-start high level enrichment and nuclear activities without monitoring. Withdrawing from the deal also encourages Iran’s neighbors and rivals like Saudi Arabia to pursue their own nuclear weapons programs, potentially sparking a Middle East arms race, and empowers the hardliners and extremists within Iran. Instead of committing to an agreement that strengthened America’s position against Iran, President Trump just threw away a deal that was our roadmap forward toward engagement and peace and have again turned toward confrontation and war.”

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass):

American diplomacy led by @BarackObama @JohnKerry helped achieve #IranDeal, a historic breakthrough & strongest step ever taken to stop #Iran from getting #nuclear weapon. @realDonaldTrump destroyed that progress today and made us less safe. My statement: https://t.co/LV1ep5YXwa pic.twitter.com/StkMzsvTIH — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 8, 2018

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):

“America should be a country that keeps it promises. The Obama Administration negotiated a landmark agreement to peacefully prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. But President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran Deal breaks our word, hurts our credibility with our allies, empowers Iranian hardliners, and doesn’t make us any safer here at home. There’s no question that Iran’s government is a bad actor. But inspectors have independently verified that Iran has been complying with the deal – a fact that even the Trump Administration has conceded. I’d rather the United States – together with our allies – counter Iran’s bad behavior with the nuclear deal than without it.

Instead, President Trump has pulled the US out without offering any real alternative to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, creating chaos and confusion across the Middle East, and the world. This isn’t a strategy. It’s a recipe for disaster.”

