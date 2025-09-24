BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of Celtics great Bill Russell was joined by local leaders and NBA greats Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the new “William Felton ‘Bill’ Russell Bridge.”

The bridge that connects the North End to Charlestown was renamed in honor of Russell last year.

The late Celtics legend’s wife Jeannine attended the event along with his children and grandchildren.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey was among those in attendance honoring Russell’s ability and integrity on and off that court.

“Today we honor someone, Bill Russell, who simply made us better in every possible way,” Healey said.

Russell first joined the Boston Celtics in 1957 and led the team to their first NBA Championship that year. He then led the team to a record eight consecutive championships from 1959 to 1966.

Russell broke countless records before ending his playing career after the team’s 1969 championship win.

Following his days as a player, Russell was a leading light as both the first black coach of a major U.S. professional sports team and as a civil rights activist.

