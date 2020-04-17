Local leaders asking public to stay away from Boston Marathon route, practice social distancing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders are urging the public to stay away from the Boston Marathon route as they encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 124th marathon was originally scheduled for Monday but the race has since been pushed back to Sept. 14 due to the pandemic.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh released a public service announcement, reminding people to stay home.

“This Patriots Day, we’re going to be true patriots by not crossing the finish line,” he said.

First-time Boston Marathon runner Anthony Landry says this Monday is going to feel strange.

“The first thing I’m going to think of in the morning is that I should be heading to Hopkinton,” he said. “Maybe mid-afternoon, I’ll be thinking I should be on Boylston Street.”

Hopkinton Select Board Vice Chair John Coutinho reiterated Walsh’s message for runners to stay home.

“Our first responders are out there trying to take care of the COVID patients, take care of people that really need help, and we really can’t have them out there making sure the runners are safe,” he said.

Landry says he’s going to heed the warnings, adding, “Monday’s not the day to be out there, so just stay home.”

