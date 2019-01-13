Local leaders celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston leaders are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a convocation ceremony at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury on Sunday.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross were both in attendance.

The convocation included singing and music.

Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins gave a speech, in which she highlighted the importance of living like Dr. King.

“We might not know what the answer is when it’s happening, and believe me, it stings, but I want you to understand that there’s a bigger picture,” Rollins said. “And the important part is that you pick yourself up and you go forward.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Jan. 21 and his 90th birthday is Jan. 15.

