QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials, city leaders and local celebrities came together to shave their heads in support of pediatric cancer research at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Granite Telecommunications hosted their 6th annual “Saving by Shaving” event in Quincy on Wednesday to raise funds for the research.

Gov. Charlie Baker, former Boston Bruins captain Ray Bourque and Wahlburgers co-owner Paul Wahlberg were among those who got their head shaved.

Former Red Sox Star David Ortiz also participated by grabbing a razor to shave some heads.

Together, they raised more than $6 million for Boston Children’s Hospital.

