BOSTON (WHDH) - School safety was a topic of discussion again Friday after another incident reported inside the Boston Public Schools.

New discussion came as the Boston City Council held a hearing focused on school safety concerns and ways both the Boston Public Schools and the Boston Police can improve their working relationship.

The hearing, in turn, came one day after an investigation got underway into what school officials said was a “verbal physical altercation” involving a staff member at the Mattahunt school in Mattapan.

Several students, according to Principal Walter Henderson, saw the incident happen.

“We’re living in a time where incidents of violence in schools are becoming more and more common and we see it in cities across the country, so I do hear parents’ concerns,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper.

In a recent poll, 81% of Boston public high school parents said they worry about their children’s safety while at school.

The same survey also found three out of every four parents of Boston Public Schools students favor returning safety officers to schools and metal detectors.

At Friday’s meeting, Skipper said the district is considering upgrading to more nuanced weapon detectors.

“Right now, we have approximately 20 schools that have metal detectors,” she said. “They are fairly archaic and they are what they are — metal detectors. So, for a young person that forgets keys, or a wallet or a phone, it’s constantly beeping.”

When asked about the level of cooperation between police and schools, Skipper and Police Commissioner Michael Cox said they’re working on aligning safety policies.

Among efforts, Boston’s police and schools have been working on a memorandum of understanding for nearly two years to ensure that childrens not just survive, but also thrive while at school.

“Let me be clear, Boston police officers respond to incidents in schools with the goal of keeping everyone safe and resolving issues in a manner that keeps young people out of the criminal justice system to the fullest extent possible,” Cox said.

Officials said they are close to finishing their memorandum of understanding.

Once it’s complete, it will be shared publicly and is expected to provide clear guidelines for safety protocols and procedures to respond to safety concerns at schools.

