DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A wave of anxiety for more than a million Massachusetts residents who rely on food stamps as they wonder how they will put food on the table.

“Since the SNAP crisis came to a head our phones have been ringing off the hook,” said Rick Doane, Executive Director of Interfaith Social Services in Quincy. “There is so much uncertainty right now, there is so much fear in the community.”

With SNAP funding drying up, food pantries in the state are stretched thin trying to feed everyone who comes to their doors.

“For the first time many people are saying where do I go for help? What do I do? And they’re turning to food pantries,” said Doane. “Where a given day we might serve between 60-90 households in a food pantry shift, now we’re serving up to 120 and were registering dozens of new clients. We had to add more volunteers to our line helping to register the new clients coming in.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley met with local food providers and partners Monday for a roundtable discussion, just as the Trump Administration announced SNAP would be partially funded. However, Pressley said that is nowhere near enough to meet families’ needs.

“It is just outrageous that we’re in this potion at all. Never in the history of our country have SNAP benefits been denied during a federal government shutdown,” Pressley said.

Governor Maura Healey said there is no way the state can backfill the rest of the money, and is urging President Trump to use additional contingency funds.

“It has been the judgement or prior administrations, you know, in America, in this great country, we’re going to make sure that kids, seniors, that people with disabilities are fed. That’s something that an American president should do, it’s something he owes to the American people,” said Healey.

Doane said those who work at Interfaith Social Services will keep showing up for families who need them most.

“Here at interfaith social services, we’re going to make sure everybody is fed and we’re not turning anyone away hungry,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty and concern, Doane said it’s been reassuring to see how the community has banded together during this time.

“We get to see the best of our society right now, this is so difficult, so many people in crisis and we get to see our community come together, rally, so many people donating, reaching out to help, this is the best of our society right now,” Doane said.

Doane said they will be welcoming any new families in need with open arms, along with any donations.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)