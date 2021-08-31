BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Organizers of this year’s Boston Marathon say they are facing roadblocks obtaining permits from some local leaders.

The race was postponed to October 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are pushing back against the idea. On Tuesday, the Brookline Selectboard gathered for a meeting to discuss allowing the Boston Maraton’s permit.

The meeting was postponed last month in order to hold discusstions with the Boston Athletic Association about their choice to hold the event on Indigenous People’s Day.

“It was a hard-fought holiday, honestly to be able to make that change from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Brookline Selectman Raul Fernandez.

Fernandez said in the face of that hard fight, he feels it was surprising to hear the 2021 Boston Marathon was being moved to the holiday.

“There was a real sense among some in our community that that day was not treated as an important day because of that rescheduling without consultation from Native people,” he explained.

Three of the cities that mark the day are along the marathon’s route. Brookline – along with the city of Newton – has already rescheduled events to mark the holiday.

But, Brookline is taking it one step further and town leaders have yet to approve a permit so the race can go through the town.

Fernandez said he has been working with the BAA to come to a compromise.

“The acknowledgment of the harm done is really important,” he said. “The one thing that we’re really still looking for, and organizers have asked for, is greater representation on the governing board.”

In a statement, the BAA told 7NEWS:

“In selecting the fall date for the Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association in no way wanted to take away from Indigenous Peoples’ Day or celebrations for the Indigenous and Native American community. We extend our sincere apologies to all Indigenous people who have felt unheard or feared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day would be erased. We are sorry.”

BAA officials say they plan to make a donation to Newton’s Indigenous committee and recognize Indigenous runners on race day.

