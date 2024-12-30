Tributes are pouring in for former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away Sunday at the age of 100, including from state leaders in Massachusetts.

Gov. Maura Healey wrote, “President Carter led a life dedicated to peace, human rights, democracy, and moral clarity. He set an enduring example of what it means to serve others, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

In a statement, Massachusetts US Sen. Ed Markey said, “President Jimmy Carter led with compassion, integrity, and an heroic determination to lift humanity’s spirit. We will forever be indebted to him for building a more peaceful world.”

And House Minority Whip Katherine Clark said, “He was a force for democracy in all corners of the world … in the decades after he left office, he and First Lady Rosalynn Carter continued to serve the vulnerable among us. Their work at the Carter Center, Habitat for Humanity, and many other organizations saved lives, advanced human rights, and promoted opportunity and stability for those in need.”

