BOSTON (WHDH) - A Seekonk boy is looking for help from fellow Massachusetts residents to be recognized nationally in a Lego-building comptition.

Nolan, 9, was named a “Mini Model Master Builder of Boston” due to his set of sports mascots riding duck boats.

People can vote for Nolan in a national competition via the Legoland Discovery Center Boston’s Facebook page.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox