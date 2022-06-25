BOSTON (WHDH) - A Seekonk boy is looking for help from fellow Massachusetts residents to be recognized nationally in a Lego-building comptition.

Nolan, 9, was named a “Mini Model Master Builder of Boston” due to his set of sports mascots riding duck boats.

People can vote for Nolan in a national competition via the Legoland Discovery Center Boston’s Facebook page.

