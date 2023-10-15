PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A local lobsterman’s whale of a tale is the center of a new documentary that recently made its grand premier at a film festival in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“In the Whale: The Greatest Fish Story Ever Told” tells the story of Michael Packard, who was diving for lobster off Cape Cod when he ended up in the mouth of a humpback whale 45 feet below the surface.

Packard survived the ordeal with just a leg injury and some bruising.

Director David Abel said “the story is much deeper” than a close encounter with a whale.

“It looks at what happens to a human being who experiences one of the most frightening things that can possibly happen to someone,” he said. “And what happens to a person like a reclusive fisherman who is thrust into the national spotlight and then when the spotlight fades, what happens to someone like that?”

See the trailer and learn more about the film at www.inthewhalefilm.com

