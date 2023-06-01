BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people are set to pedal from Boston to Hyannis Port this weekend in this year’s Best Buddies Challenge.

As he gears up for the ride, 7NEWS recently spoke with one local man who says the Best Buddies charity helped shape his life.

“You can do whatever you want to do if you set your mind to it,” said James Day Keith.

Keith has been involved with Best Buddies since high school.

“It’s about making friendships and it’s also about mentoring and work related,” he said.

Keith, now 25, volunteers with a guinea pig rescue organization in Salisbury where he said he helps take care of the animals, sweeping hay and feeding them.

“I love volunteering because it makes me happy,” he said. “And if I’m happy, then other people are happy and I just love making people really happy.”

Through volunteer opportunities, jobs and friendships, Best Buddies empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live full lives.

Keith said his experiences with the charity have given him confidence and helped him meet extraordinary people, including some famous faces.

He recalled one 20-mile tandem bike ride with his father in 2011.

“My mom also did 20 miles and we met one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time,” Keith said. “We met Tom Brady and that was crazy.”

Most recently, Keith has been rubbing elbows with Woody Harrelson on the set of the movie “Champions” after he landed a role in the film.

“I was nervous at first because I actually never acted before, so this was my first time ever acting and I loved it,” Keith said of the experience. “I totally caught the acting bug. I want to keep doing it.”

The Best Buddies Challenge is one of Best Buddies’ biggest fundraisers.

In addition to Keith, 7NEWS will also be participating in the fundraiser, partnering with Best Buddies in the event. 7NEWS will have a team participating on Saturday.

