BOSTON (WHDH) - Patrick Maguire is on a mission to walk a marathon through each Boston neighborhood in an effort to learn more about the city he’s lived close to all his life and give back to the community.

“So it’s going to be a total of at least 24 marathons over the course of the project, which may take me a year and a half to two years to complete,” said Maguire.

Maguire’s inaugural walk was Tuesday morning, but he is still planning out his routes in the different neighborhoods.

“I started at 6:58 this morning, and I’ve got over eight miles in so far,” said Maguire.

Maguire has a series of goals built into his project, including raising money for charities like Make-a-Wish and Stride for Stride. Stride for Stride aims to make racing more accessible, inclusive, and diverse.

“A major part of the project is to shine the spotlight on some neighborhoods that folks haven’t been to and really get into the heart and soul of neighborhoods,” said Maguire.

Maguire is no stranger to marathons, having run in the Boston Marathon in the early 1980s.

“It took me four and a half hours, but I never stopped, and I didn’t get hurt,” said Maguire.

Maguire said he is hoping to meet some new friends on his walks and discover some hidden gems across the city.

