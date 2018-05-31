Local man shares how Best Buddies changed his life

LEXINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — 7News spoke with a buddy from Best Buddies about how being part of the program has changed his life.

Kyle Plunkett recently started a new job at the Biotech Company Shire in Lexington, where he said his job involves being a manager for patients. Plunkett, who has a rare condition called Hunter Syndrome, got the job through Best Buddies.

Best Buddies was started by Anthony Shriver as a way for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities find employment and build friendships. Plunkett joins thousands of buddies who have found at companies around the world; 150 of them are in Massachusetts.

“Kyle is an amazing guy, he has a lot of talents. Most recently, graduates college and an internship here. Through the Best Buddies job program, we really want to help him put his best foot forward,” said Craig Welton, the Massachusetts state director for Best Buddies.

Plunkett has also traveled the country as a Best Buddies ambassador to talk about his experiences and even got to play football with Tom Brady.

“Whenever I start talking about my condition, I like to bring up Spiderman. It’s like my gift and my curse,” said Plunkett. “I’ve met a lot of people that I would not have met if I didn’t have this condition.”

